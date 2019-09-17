Perceptive Advisors Position in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; As Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stock Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Trimmed by $739,362 Its Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 1.05M shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 123,227 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 233,460 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 356,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.02M market cap company. It closed at $6.92 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Closes Cianna Medical, Inc. Deal Nasdaq:MMSI – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2019: ANTM,PRPO,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MMSI, OLED, STOK and WEN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Awarded Interventional Fluid Management Agreement With Premier – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 1.00 million shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,201 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 401 shares or 0% of the stock. Pembroke Mngmt reported 1.01% stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 6,084 shares. Tygh Capital Inc reported 74,590 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 33,015 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Fmr Lc owns 675,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Corp owns 4,502 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). The Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.12% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 152,316 are owned by Amer Century. M&T Savings Bank invested in 4,115 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48 million for 14.97 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar – The Motley Fool” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar for a New Baby – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold MFM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 7.37% less from 4.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 24,378 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 36,689 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc holds 12,557 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,620 shares. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 332,537 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Benjamin F Edwards Company owns 4,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr Incorporated reported 57,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 100,908 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 186,647 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 34,978 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 0% or 7,468 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Natl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Smith Moore has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).