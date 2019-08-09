Perceptive Advisors Lowered Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position by $74.79 Million; As General Mills (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 281,815 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 49,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 284,304 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, up from 235,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 1.05 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp by 24,901 shares to 35,099 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp Pfd Ser by 363,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,602 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company owns 1,484 shares. 119,947 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Whitnell & Com invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Choate Advsrs holds 0.24% or 77,291 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney holds 0.01% or 4,379 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 35,789 shares stake. Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.01M shares stake. Thomasville Bankshares stated it has 147,007 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,584 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 550,930 shares. 1,019 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 50,867 shares. Td Asset reported 86,140 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 27,079 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. 3,844 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,547 shares. National Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,370 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 4,857 shares. Tobam holds 3,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Lc owns 0.12% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 188,328 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 16,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.11% or 84,169 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce has 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $26.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 413,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

