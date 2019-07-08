Perceptive Advisors Lowered Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding by $74.79 Million; Taurus Asset Management Cut Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake by $343,900

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 260,546 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 489,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, down from 498,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 1.59M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neurocrine Drifting, But The Total Package Is Still Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Biotechs That Have Doubled This Year (Acquisition Next?) – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Buy the Dip on These Biotech Stocks, Say Analysts – Schaeffers Research” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Mid-Cap Stocks You Need To Know About Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.64M for 78.13 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 20,000 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. Bozigian Haig P. sold $76,859 worth of stock or 920 shares. The insider Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 1,272 shares worth $112,119. $671,216 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. also sold $215,505 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. $76,883 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by BENEVICH ERIC. 762 shares were sold by Gano Kyle, worth $63,673.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 524,465 shares. Dsm Partners Ltd Com holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 696,182 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 16,862 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.02% stake. Woodstock Corporation owns 14,880 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru Company invested in 0.63% or 536,880 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 3,224 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.19% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 979,208 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 2,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore Cap LP has invested 0.15% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Oppenheimer And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 25 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.44 million for 27.97 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares to 316,795 shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Nanavaty Maulik on Tuesday, January 15. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77M worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, February 12. Ralls-Morrison Desiree sold 4,047 shares worth $145,692.