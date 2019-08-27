Perceptive Advisors Lowered Its Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $6.32 Million; Share Price Rose; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.67 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $165.72. About 7.34M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 290,258 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Retrophin (RTRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 98,467 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Limited accumulated 500,000 shares or 3.07% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Opaleye Management Inc has invested 1.28% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Spark Investment Mngmt holds 318,900 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 590,390 shares. Rock Springs Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 830,000 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 18,524 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 6,328 are held by Sg Americas Secs. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 3.57 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 10,796 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company owns 3,963 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 67,700 shares in its portfolio. Perceptive Advsrs Limited accumulated 3.05 million shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,738 shares to 330,738 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).