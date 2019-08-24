Perceptive Advisors Lifted Stake in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) by $6.34 Million; As Aes (AES) Share Value Declined, Holder Bb&T Cut Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11 million, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 750,642 shares traded or 27.52% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Aes (AES) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 21,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 39,969 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 61,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Aes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perceptive Ltd Liability Company holds 1.84% or 1.05M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,180 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 11,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Comerica Bank reported 0.03% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 154 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,238 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Intrust State Bank Na has 4,842 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Timpani Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.59% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Cim Mangement invested 0.09% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr stated it has 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 4,639 shares to 81,679 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Axel Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.81% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bowling Ltd Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 202,729 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Whittier Company, a California-based fund reported 375,118 shares. 67,277 were accumulated by Signature Est And Investment Advisors Limited Liability. 29,466 were reported by Contravisory Invest Mgmt. Putnam Invests Ltd Com has 3.14M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Lc reported 122,788 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited holds 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 4.14 million shares. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Rampart Management Communications Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 207,954 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hennessy Advisors owns 1.30M shares. 15,899 are owned by Financial Bank Of The West.

