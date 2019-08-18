Perceptive Advisors Lifted Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position by $75.81 Million; Valuation Rose; Lone Pine Capital Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $61.40 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 825.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, up from 125,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 268,852 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 396,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536.04M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 109.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 7,462 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 15,200 shares. 203 were reported by Farmers Commercial Bank. Contour Asset Ltd has invested 5.76% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 4.34 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Creative Planning reported 11,852 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 841 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 6,409 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,042 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 71,496 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 13,357 shares. Moreover, Virtu Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,558 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 162 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,875 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Glenmede Na holds 840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 371,703 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,542 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 7,164 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 2.18M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 817,628 shares. Invesco accumulated 233,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jennison Associate Llc invested 0.09% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $194.72 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC also sold $71.27 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Wednesday, July 17. Braslyn Ltd. also sold $18.98 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Friday, March 1.