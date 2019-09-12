Perceptive Advisors Lifted Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position; Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Raised Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 149.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298.66M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 61,018 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 53,895 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 362,268 shares to 3.51 million shares, valued at $167.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc by 400,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,502 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Investors Limited Com has invested 0.89% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1,500 shares. Baker Bros Advisors LP holds 1.76% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Trexquant Investment Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,660 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 223,630 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,453 shares. Sands Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.38M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.22% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 408,935 shares. Ghost Tree Ltd holds 7.23% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 335,000 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 28,370 shares. 52,475 are owned by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Moreover, Acuta Prtnrs Lc has 2.29% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 62,500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 2,560 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $96.28 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million worth of stock.

