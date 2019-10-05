Perceptive Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Uniqure N.V (QURE) by $3.90 Million as Stock Value Rose; Polen Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Visa (V) by $72.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 420,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9.54M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66B, up from 9.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Uniqure N.V (QURE) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 281,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02 million, up from 231,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Uniqure N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 684,305 shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20,000 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $80.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 828,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $799.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Trust reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Washington Trust National Bank, Washington-based fund reported 4,954 shares. Moreover, Bartlett And Company Lc has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,191 shares. Scholtz & Llc reported 2.2% stake. Ent Serv holds 0.29% or 7,649 shares. 80,713 were reported by Hendley And Company. Moreover, American And Management has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Viking Glob Invsts Lp stated it has 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbia Asset Mgmt has 49,207 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 46,220 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has invested 0.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Private Wealth invested in 1.8% or 308,850 shares. 2,347 are owned by Garde Capital Inc.

