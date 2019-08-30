Perceptive Advisors Lifted By $6.34 Million Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Position; The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Manitowoc Company has $2500 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is 69.22% above currents $12.41 stock price. Manitowoc Company had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. See The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty \u0026 Co. Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $25.0000 20.0000

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) stake by 10.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 103,900 shares as Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)’s stock declined 27.58%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 1.05M shares with $65.11M value, up from 949,198 last quarter. Merit Medical Systems Inc now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 103,225 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has 190,728 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has 1.72M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Company owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research, California-based fund reported 17,963 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 121,514 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 32,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Strs Ohio holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.07% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Grp has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Caprock stated it has 3,667 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Advisory Net Lc has 2,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 2,121 shares. Moreover, Millrace Asset Gru Incorporated has 1.33% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity. Frost Ronald bought 5,000 shares worth $200,000.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, MMSI, X – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 231,285 shares traded. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 29.41% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn: Any suggestion of insider trading on Manitowoc is ‘categorically untrue’; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Raises Manitowoc CFR to B3 From Caa1; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC – BACKLOG TOTALED $756.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP 49% FROM FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1% Position in Manitowoc Co; 23/04/2018 – DJ Manitowoc Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTW); 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA – APPROXIMATELY $100 TO $120 MLN; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MANITOWOC’S RATINGS: CFR & SECOND LIEN TO B3;; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Manitowoc Co

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $438.66 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

More notable recent The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dougherty initiates Manitowoc at Neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “3 Stocks Sinking After Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Standex International only industrial gainer; Manitowoc and Ocean Power Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.