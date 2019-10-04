Perceptive Advisors Increases Position in Retrophin (RTRX); Int’l Paper Co. (IP) Shares Declined While Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Cut by $762.43 Million Its Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Int’l Paper Co. (IP) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27B, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Int’l Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 2.89 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 435,550 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 400,254 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 63,752 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.69% or 950,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 1,309 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd invested 0.08% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 44,951 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 66,306 shares. Macquarie Grp stated it has 2.60 million shares. Daiwa invested in 0% or 263 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 178,265 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 10,796 shares. 31,571 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). State Street reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 57,800 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 339,688 shares to 6.20M shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 58,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin Appoints Noah L. Rosenberg, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 9,200 shares to 14,750 shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Plc.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $394.35M for 9.83 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Neville Rodie Shaw owns 25,945 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 6,901 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc accumulated 149,623 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs LP has 104,452 shares. 15,874 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.11% or 20,055 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Columbia Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 11,300 shares. U S Invsts Inc owns 6,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10,963 shares. Argent Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,117 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 88,502 shares.