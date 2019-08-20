Perceptive Advisors Increases Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY); Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Cortland Associates Cut Its Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.40M market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 209,745 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 491,271 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.73M, down from 501,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.68. About 2.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.41 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Trust accumulated 1.90M shares. Bridgewater LP has 14,789 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 112,690 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com has 22,197 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 3,715 are held by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Co. Westfield Capital LP accumulated 1.49 million shares or 1.77% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 238,564 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Dubuque Bankshares owns 32,574 shares. The New York-based Flow Traders Us has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,038 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 1.3% or 11,520 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 38,809 shares. 1,270 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kbc Grp Nv holds 858,326 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 15,866 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.