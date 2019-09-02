Perceptive Advisors Increases Holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE); Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Increased Its Stake

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 76,812 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset reported 56,590 shares. Provise Grp Limited Liability stated it has 14,736 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. First In invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citizens Northern has 6,677 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 19,317 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 11,100 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt holds 0.86% or 12,465 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il invested 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wright Invsts holds 1.47% or 15,401 shares in its portfolio. Raub Brock Cap Ltd Partnership has 4.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 92,543 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc has 723,313 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company LP holds 22,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Va owns 39,014 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 917,319 shares. 2,489 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,776 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M reported 83,607 shares. 112,204 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 288 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 110,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 4,431 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 56,590 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 10,092 shares. 46,169 are owned by Charles Schwab Management. Assetmark accumulated 46 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 15,868 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

