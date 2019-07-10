Perceptive Advisors Increases Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN); Parus Finance Uk LTD Increased Weibo (WB) Stake by $5.03 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79M, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 18.24M shares traded or 175.03% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 1.56 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 33,888 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 6,354 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc owns 33,069 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 35,570 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division has invested 0.55% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Oracle Investment Management holds 23.09% or 5.23M shares in its portfolio. 16,691 were reported by J Goldman Com Lp. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 337,125 shares. 560,041 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% or 21,300 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 437,253 shares in its portfolio. Perceptive Advsr Limited reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 14,350 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.32 million activity. 37,530 shares were sold by Ketchum Steven B, worth $644,373. On Friday, February 15 Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 25,000 shares.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taking Requests: Amarin – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 2, 2019 : AMRN, BX, TIGR, RBZ, AMD, TLT, SNE, TVIX, RDS/B, BTI, NIO, AUY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amarin up 8% premarket on guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.