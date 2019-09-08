Perceptive Advisors Increased Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Holding by $6.34 Million as Share Value Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cacti Asset Management Lowered Holding by $385,950

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58 million, down from 212,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11 million, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.05 million shares traded or 191.11% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on Merit Medical (MMSI) Now – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Merit Medical Acquires Brightwater Medical for $35 Million – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Announces Appointment of Two New Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP owns 0.05% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 68,308 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 168,270 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.07% or 319,550 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 81,627 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 21,000 shares. Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.05M shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Castleark Limited holds 0.43% or 186,443 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Raymond James And Assoc owns 96,481 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.13% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Regions owns 4,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 18,843 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation accumulated 4,062 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Limited Liability Company De invested 0.14% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fundsmith Llp has invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carmignac Gestion has 1.16 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 10,490 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors reported 930 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 26,966 shares. Twin Tree Lp reported 41 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 1,750 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has invested 3.92% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 8,333 were reported by Tealwood Asset Mngmt. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,207 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 8,687 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sabal Com accumulated 0.1% or 4,300 shares. 15,482 are owned by Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79M for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.