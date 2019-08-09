Perceptive Advisors Increased Its Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stake by $3.97 Million; As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Share Value Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.32 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 504,786 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 54,499 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Lpl Financial Limited reported 7,598 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 9.37 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 109,142 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 36,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc owns 30,684 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 25,812 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Fuller Thaler Asset invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.15% or 96,121 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 3.04M shares. First Natl Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 68,757 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 24,739 shares.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.30M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.

