Perceptive Advisors Holds Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY); As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Share Price Declined, Argent Trust Company Has Cut by $459,525 Its Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 516,525 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 66.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 3,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 595,430 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil prices: RBC’s Helima Croft; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 09/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS U.S. TAX REFORM POSITIVE FOR U.S. ECONOMY, BANK; 20/04/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS CORP SPB.TO : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 23/03/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 33 FROM EUR 28; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR IS SAID TO GET $100 MILLION FINANCING LED BY RBC

