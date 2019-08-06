Perceptive Advisors Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Lowered as Stock Rose; As Union Pac (UNP) Shares Rose, Tctc Holdings Upped by $343,018 Its Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. About 510,179 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,067 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Partners Lc. 2,500 were reported by Davis. Bluestein R H And invested in 0.08% or 8,459 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation stated it has 2,746 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Com owns 16,116 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Violich Mgmt holds 0.25% or 5,968 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 8.84 million shares. Park Presidio Capital has invested 6.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Leuthold Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 483,057 are held by Bristol John W And Commerce Ny. Harbour Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,297 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton owns 2,047 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp stated it has 131,893 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,294 shares to 119,121 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.54M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $292.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 49 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 50,790 are owned by Citadel Limited Liability Com. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 498 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Heritage Investors holds 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 61,648 shares. Rhenman Asset Management invested in 177,091 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 18 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 10,502 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio.

