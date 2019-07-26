Perceptive Advisors Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Has Lowered by $74.79 Million as Market Value Declined; Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Ventas (VTR) Holding as Share Price Declined

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 320,472 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 8,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 62,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 1.54 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11,113 shares to 231,820 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65 million for 81.07 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Reasons Behind Stifel’s Neurocrine Bull Thesis – Benzinga” on August 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Stocks to Buy That Are Growing Faster Than Amazon – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Neurocrine’s opicapone application for Parkinson’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. 920 shares were sold by Bozigian Haig P., worth $76,859 on Wednesday, February 6. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $44,622 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 1,357 shares valued at $119,427 was sold by BENEVICH ERIC. Gano Kyle had sold 762 shares worth $63,673. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $344,986 worth of stock. 920 shares valued at $76,894 were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 410,722 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 3,181 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co reported 51,580 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Amer Grp Inc has 2,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 388,692 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0% or 127 shares. 10,500 were accumulated by Asset Management. Frontier Capital Mgmt Commerce Ltd Liability Co owns 188,328 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,844 shares. Moreover, Opus Point Mgmt Llc has 0.33% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,807 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. 9,830 were reported by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Riverhead Capital Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability reported 4,039 shares. Fiera invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Merchants holds 0.16% or 15,385 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,882 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,195 were reported by Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hightower reported 0.02% stake. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 82,016 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 20,823 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 9,003 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Savings Bank invested in 1,980 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Ellington Management Gp Lc holds 0.15% or 12,500 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc owns 16,568 shares.