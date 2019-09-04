Perceptive Advisors Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Cut as Shares Rose; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.02 Million; Valuation Declined

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 47,536 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 40,950 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbv Technologies S A by 301,564 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Ca holds 19,150 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Financial Svcs holds 0.12% or 6,064 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 176,388 are owned by Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Delaware. Earnest Prns reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,332 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 0.02% or 159,284 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 0.05% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Voloridge Invest Management Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 22,971 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 227,941 are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,700 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 1.02 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 65,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.36 million for 37.06 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.