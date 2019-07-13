Perceptive Advisors Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) Upped by $14.56 Million as Market Value Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Holding in Middleby (MIDD) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 11,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.58 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725.23M, up from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 211,804 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 535,908 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Pictet Asset Mngmt has 265,470 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 120,000 were reported by Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Epoch Investment holds 290,587 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 4,539 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 419,822 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 11,300 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) stated it has 750 shares. Invesco stated it has 12,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0.06% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Aurora Investment Counsel reported 20,592 shares. 194,892 were reported by American Century Companies Incorporated. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 8,100 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares to 166,712 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 460,073 were reported by Granahan Investment Ma. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 16,838 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Geode Mngmt Lc reported 246,779 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 56 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 74,837 shares. Osterweis Capital owns 0.21% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 54,585 shares. 92,628 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 232,927 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 8,150 shares. 19,644 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 31,618 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

