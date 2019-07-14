Perceptive Advisors Holding In Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Was Increased; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 915,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.30 million, up from 20.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 3.41M shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.66 million shares traded or 347.91% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $667,455 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Crowley John F sold $1.21 million. Another trade for 53,269 shares valued at $641,061 was made by Do Hung on Tuesday, January 15.

