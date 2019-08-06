Perceptive Advisors Holding in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Has Upped by $11.90 Million; Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Its General Elec Co (GE) Position by $434,592; Stock Value Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 915,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 21.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.30 million, up from 20.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 2.11 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 63.59 million shares traded or 25.55% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE stock swings back to gains in wake of earnings and free cash flow beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock sinks on heavy volume a day after announcing earnings, CFO departure – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 823 shares to 2,565 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

