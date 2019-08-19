Perceptive Advisors Has Upped Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Increased Position by $4.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11M, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 541,824 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 18,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 404,323 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.96M, up from 386,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $245.5. About 1.78M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 517,018 were reported by Calamos Advisors Ltd Com. Art Limited Liability owns 63,100 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.11% or 1,200 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc reported 2,896 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,237 shares. Gm Advisory accumulated 3,439 shares. Bailard reported 0.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 734 shares. Narwhal Mngmt holds 1.79% or 33,343 shares. Bokf Na owns 80,805 shares. Karp Mgmt Corp reported 0.63% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.15M shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldg Gp owns 0.9% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 349,531 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.54% or 223,189 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 11,874 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,000 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested in 3,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel holds 10,955 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 12,811 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 932,935 shares in its portfolio. Pier Cap Limited Company holds 1.12% or 116,427 shares in its portfolio. 71,739 are held by Eagle Boston Invest. Da Davidson And invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Mackenzie Financial holds 0.01% or 96,852 shares. 12,180 are owned by Chase Counsel Corp. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 6,118 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 154,092 shares. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement has 0.09% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,834 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.