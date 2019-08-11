Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $74.79 Million; As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Share Price Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 512,726 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 174,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.86 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 554,610 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3,814 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,881 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Woodstock has invested 0.23% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fund Mngmt invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 100 were reported by Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,495 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Com reported 63,570 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 16,862 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 6,569 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 9,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 3.67M shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $212.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,413 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $204.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 78,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,984 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).