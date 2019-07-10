Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $74.79 Million as Shares Declined; Ulysses Management Upped Its Blackstone Group (BX) Holding by $1.26 Million

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 6.61 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 23/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE TO OCCUR TOMORROW; 09/04/2018 – Blackstone Hires Yan Yan to Join Real Estate Team in Asia; 10/05/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L – CO SELLS CANNON BRIDGE HOUSE FOR BLACKSTONE FOR £248 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Canada Housing Cousin Says Rentals Just Heating Up; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 672,850 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,000 shares to 127,122 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 1.85% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). E&G Limited Partnership has 0.69% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 45,102 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 0.41% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 363,351 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.94% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 417,725 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 48,265 shares. 9,358 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Burns J W Comm New York accumulated 11,452 shares. Hilton Ltd Com holds 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 12,480 shares. Oak Ridge Lc reported 15,561 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital Management Lc reported 105,621 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8.86% or 921,547 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust owns 0.79% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 23,825 shares. Thomas Story & Son Llc has 1.3% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $65.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 262,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. Another trade for 920 shares valued at $76,883 was made by BENEVICH ERIC on Wednesday, February 6. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm also sold $112,119 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. Lippoldt Darin sold $107,911 worth of stock. 920 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $76,859 were sold by Bozigian Haig P.. On Wednesday, February 6 GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $344,986 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 4,096 shares. Shares for $63,673 were sold by Gano Kyle.