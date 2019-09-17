Perceptive Advisors Has Raised Its Retrophin (RTRX) Stake by $14.36 Million; Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79M, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 514,738 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 90,276 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 300 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12,154 shares. Broadfin Cap Lc holds 4.6% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 1.05 million shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 266,300 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 94 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Product Partners Lc holds 27,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware reported 0.26% stake. 200,000 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa). Signaturefd Lc holds 40 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 57,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 31,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 339,688 shares to 6.20 million shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

