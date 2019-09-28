Perceptive Advisors Has Raised Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding; Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) Has 2 Sentiment

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 6 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 3 decreased and sold their stock positions in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 461,257 shares, down from 857,809 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pathfinder Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 7.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 265,200 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)'s stock rose 29.28%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 4.02M shares with $339.73 million value, up from 3.76M last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $8.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 840,039 shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. for 263,056 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 61,550 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Texas-based Next Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial services and products primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company has market cap of $61.91 million. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens.

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased Invitae Corp stake by 828,427 shares to 1.34 million valued at $31.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stake by 320,684 shares and now owns 11.92M shares. Blueprint Medicines Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.