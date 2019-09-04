Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Its Retrophin (RTRX) Position by $6.32 Million; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Gmt Capital Boosted Its Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 841,616 shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 87,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 781,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62M, up from 693,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 8.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 19,400 shares. Sei Investments invested in 584 shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 858,589 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co reported 9,601 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Lc has 500,000 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,565 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 11,976 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 347,017 shares. Renaissance Llc reported 134,200 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 30,550 shares. Strs Ohio has 32,300 shares. Sphera Funds Limited invested in 435,678 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 67,700 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 915,062 shares to 21.64 million shares, valued at $294.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 308,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) CEO Eric Dube on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Drug Stocks Under Pressure This Morning – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.