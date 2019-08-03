Perceptive Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY); Humana (HUM) Share Price Rose While Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $611,800

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 47,047 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 44,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $293.93. About 1.68 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q REV. $14.28B; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 23/04/2018 – Humana-Led Group to Buy Hospice Operator in $1.4 Billion Deal; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL SAYS RELEASED LETTER TO CEO AND BOARD OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE TODAY, ON BEHALF OF FUNDS MANAGED BY IT; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 478,532 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CBAY, MOTS, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman Prns Asset Ab holds 2.4% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 77,000 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 1,390 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 162,756 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 1,126 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited has invested 0.14% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ally Inc reported 0.1% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 57,468 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 56,785 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hl Fin Llc has 0.05% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 6,847 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,973 shares. Welch Cap Partners Llc invested 1.17% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.08% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co stated it has 5,227 shares.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Humana Expands Reach of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Benefit More Humana Medicare Advantage Members – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Advances Operations of Healthcare Services Businesses, Appointing Susan Diamond to Lead the Home Solutions Business Reporting to President and CEO Bruce Broussard – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.