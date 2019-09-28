Perceptive Advisors Has Lifted Retrophin (RTRX) Position by $14.36 Million; Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered Its Hcp (HCP) Position by $933,100

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 269,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61 million, down from 299,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 2.70M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 491,507 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 1.08M shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 199,847 shares. Tobam owns 66,559 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.05% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 39,177 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability owns 2,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Lc has 5,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 578,901 shares. Forward Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.33% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 235,000 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 576,168 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 828,250 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 6.77M shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 8,291 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.17M for 20.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20,000 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $80.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc by 400,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,502 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

