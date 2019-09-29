Perceptive Advisors Has Lifted Retrophin (RTRX) Position by $14.36 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Decreased by $490,620 Its Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 1.09M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, down from 49,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In May 12 Wk; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Cohn’s exit means Goldman Sachs is finally out of the White House; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna Says Key Surprise Is Oil Demand (Video); 20/05/2018 – NewsBTC: Goldman Sachs President to Become CEO by End of Year, More Crypto Involvement Expected; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: Trading Is Back! — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Conning Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eaton Vance holds 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 707,589 shares. Donald Smith Company invested in 33,065 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 10.31M shares. 256,161 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 26,486 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Ltd Company has 0.53% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swift Run Mngmt Llc accumulated 33,459 shares or 6.31% of the stock. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 16,184 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 38,179 were accumulated by South State. Ca reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palouse Cap accumulated 7,919 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61,213 shares to 62,422 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc by 400,254 shares to 285,502 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broadfin Cap has 4.6% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 14,661 shares stake. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Pnc Grp owns 80 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0.69% or 950,000 shares. Signaturefd holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds owns 530,678 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.03% or 61,116 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 94 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Invesco Limited reported 1.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,309 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 36,259 shares.

