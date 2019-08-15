Perceptive Advisors Has Lifted Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake; Beddow Capital Management Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $935,600

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 8.08M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 341,168 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CymaBay +2.8% on new Buy rating at Stifel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) by 91,224 shares to 517,833 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,812 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).