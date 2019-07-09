Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Position by $6.34 Million; Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $471,488

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 9.29 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11M, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 159,284 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.68 million shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 74,134 shares. North American Corp holds 6,737 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Department stated it has 116,090 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 49,157 shares in its portfolio. Bloombergsen reported 5.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,453 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). King Luther Capital Management Corp stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 0.12% or 524,517 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP invested in 3,869 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il holds 44,052 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 28,915 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 78,544 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 11.33 million shares or 1.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oracle Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Cloud Business Momentum Makes Us Revise Our Fair Value Estimate Upward – Forbes” with publication date: June 21, 2019.