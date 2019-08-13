Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Its Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $14.56 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Boosted Holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by $329,925

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 151,929 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.99. About 490,604 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0% or 40,741 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tci Wealth Advsr has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Invesco Ltd holds 178,195 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Piedmont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 4,746 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 48,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 74,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 1,083 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,106 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 10,089 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1.19 million were accumulated by Century Cos. Vigilant Limited Liability Corp has 1,243 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 21,025 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh reported 0.23% stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 125,287 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Trust holds 1,234 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 222,649 shares stake. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nuance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,239 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 1.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 82,774 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio.