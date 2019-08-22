Perceptive Advisors Has Decreased Its Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $6.32 Million as Share Value Rose; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Price Declined, Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 43,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 23,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 1.06M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 22.82% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 9.17M shares traded or 2046.89% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 467 shares to 1,099 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 19,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,185 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 308,512 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $50.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, J Goldman And Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 201,077 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 173,478 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd has 0.91% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 435,678 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 2.12 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 10,502 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Broadfin Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 1.02M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com has 58,069 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 858,589 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Incorporated. Spark Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 318,900 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 39,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.06% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 19,400 shares in its portfolio.

