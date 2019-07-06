Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) as Valuation Declined; Carlson Capital Management Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $325,923

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 291,059 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc owns 582 shares. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Georgia-based Gw Henssler Associate has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5.07% or 13,005 shares. Goldstein Munger And Associate holds 0.23% or 301 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Co holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,870 shares. Capital Sarl invested in 4,810 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 92,377 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. 4,542 were accumulated by Burns J W & Communications New York. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. 4,305 are held by Wright Investors Service Inc. Beck Capital Limited Liability Company reported 3.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2,280 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 234,836 shares to 289,857 shares, valued at $18.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 78.88 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 6,569 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 25 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 8,694 shares. 14,872 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,106 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,844 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Management Corp stated it has 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,147 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt holds 1.82% or 177,091 shares. 5,547 are held by Bokf Na. Wells Fargo Mn owns 556,636 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 50,790 shares or 0% of the stock. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 0.27% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. $240,125 worth of stock was sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Lippoldt Darin sold $66,063. On Monday, February 4 Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $215,505 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 2,445 shares. Gano Kyle had sold 762 shares worth $63,673 on Wednesday, February 6. $156,159 worth of stock was sold by ROBERTS EIRY on Tuesday, January 8. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm also sold $112,119 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares.