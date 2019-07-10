Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake by $74.79 Million; Axa Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) Has Raised by $1.73 Million as Stock Rose

Axa increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 16,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,948 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, up from 150,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 567,690 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 672,850 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, LGND, IMMU, NBIX – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTLT vs. NBIX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Bio Q4 Ingrezza sales up 102%; earnings up 162% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 1,272 shares worth $112,119. Shares for $44,622 were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. 762 shares were sold by Gano Kyle, worth $63,673. Lippoldt Darin sold 1,225 shares worth $107,911. On Wednesday, February 6 Bozigian Haig P. sold $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 920 shares. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES also sold $344,986 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 80.49 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 84,169 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management holds 0% or 91 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 124,100 shares. Schroder Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 9.34% or 3.76M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 15,680 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,557 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us owns 150,075 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Capital International Ca accumulated 19,150 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 14 shares. Enterprise Fincl Ser Corp has invested 0.12% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Nicholas Invest Prns LP owns 30,346 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 262,208 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $34.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Savings Bank In reported 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc reported 16,935 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 285 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 466,003 shares. 400 are held by Numerixs Techs. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 294,389 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 6.56M shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Texas Yale reported 65,006 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.8% or 790,071 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 15,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 242,331 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 50,634 shares.