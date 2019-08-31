Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding as Share Value Rose; Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Holding by $2.05 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 111,122 shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 531,657 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 151,590 shares to 465,762 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) by 151,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (NYSE:MAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 240,000 shares to 865,359 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.