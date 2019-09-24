Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) by $13.92 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Auxier Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 1.26M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08M, down from 96,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2019: ANTM,PRPO,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2019 Guidance on February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Down 37.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.49 million for 16.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 54,955 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 105,455 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 37,330 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Llc invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma invested in 350,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,015 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru holds 76 shares. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 0% or 4,502 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 684,577 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 160,912 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has 147,153 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 635,652 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 707,797 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 158,155 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $32.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council invested in 0.91% or 315,224 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt reported 0.36% stake. Timber Creek Cap Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,035 shares. Washington holds 0.95% or 124,660 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Company reported 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Oh has 1.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Becker Capital Inc holds 1.59% or 315,011 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5,100 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,850 shares. Naples Limited Liability Com holds 24,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 1.17% or 99,762 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Lc owns 21,335 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.89M shares for 1.62% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.