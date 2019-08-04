Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Its Retrophin (RTRX) Holding by $6.32 Million; Stock Rose; As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Share Price Were Volatile, Holder Robinson Capital Management Has Cut by $5.17 Million Its Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 255,577 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Kentucky-based Hl Fin Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 124,718 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 210 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability owns 5,796 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 19,604 shares. Creative Planning invested in 14,880 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 1,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Incorporated holds 0.16% or 23,331 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 526,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 13,300 were reported by Oppenheimer And Company Inc. Staley Cap Advisers owns 15,000 shares. 14,000 are held by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Rivernorth Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 1.18M shares stake.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ) by 259,432 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) by 24,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,738 shares to 330,738 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 60,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 2.12 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Opaleye Management owns 205,000 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Qs holds 0% or 137 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 61,036 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc accumulated 263,596 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd holds 9,601 shares. Fosun Limited invested in 0.08% or 56,837 shares. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated holds 19,153 shares. Broadfin Capital Lc holds 1.02 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 32,300 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 48,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 20,534 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).