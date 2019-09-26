Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake by $2.45 Million; Share Price Declined; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose While Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered by $460,880 Its Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 3.86M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.66 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 262,581 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 60.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311,000, down from 13,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 2.29M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 265,200 shares to 4.02 million shares, valued at $339.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 158,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.48 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 7,960 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 32 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 120,919 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 70,042 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 86,221 shares. 135,439 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc. Amer Intl Grp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 295,039 shares. Founders Secs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Motco stated it has 243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Mai Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Tru owns 739 shares. Compton Cap Incorporated Ri owns 20,595 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brant Point Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 69,301 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 104,221 shares.