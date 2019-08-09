Perceptive Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $74.79 Million as Share Price Rose; Cummins (CMI) Stake Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 512,726 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.28 million shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

