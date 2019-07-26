Perceptive Advisors Decreased Its Position in Retrophin (RTRX) as Valuation Declined; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding Maintained by Fairpointe Capital Llc

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 45,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 940,802 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.60M, up from 895,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $101.29. About 650,850 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.76M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 221,852 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity. REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. 2,130 shares were sold by ASELAGE STEVE, worth $45,667 on Monday, February 11. Clague Laura sold 2,033 shares worth $43,587.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 240,000 shares to 865,359 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.27M shares to 22.40M shares, valued at $81.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) by 133,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN).