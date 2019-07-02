Perceptive Advisors Decreased Its Position in Retrophin (RTRX) as Market Valuation Declined; Amdocs LTD (DOX) Share Price Rose While Boston Partners Decreased Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $838.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 449,933 shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.85 million, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 499,598 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $337,484 activity. ASELAGE STEVE sold $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. 1,500 shares were sold by REED ELIZABETH E, worth $35,933 on Tuesday, January 8. 2,033 shares were sold by Clague Laura, worth $43,587 on Monday, February 11.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30 million shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $103.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 705,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292,406 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Principal Fincl Grp reported 19,153 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 136,765 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.04% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Sei Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 49,960 shares in its portfolio. Consonance LP reported 4.03 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 23,768 shares. Strs Ohio owns 32,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 14,357 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,116 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 55,520 shares. Aperio Gru Lc owns 11,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99 million for 14.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

