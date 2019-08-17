Perceptive Advisors Decreased Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position by $74.79 Million; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Loudon Investment Management Has Upped Position by $324,105

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 8,025 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.34M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 361,406 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 240,000 shares to 865,359 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 60,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

