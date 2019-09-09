Perceptive Advisors Decreased Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $74.79 Million; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $37.89 Million as Share Value Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 740,137 shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied ONEO Analyst Target Price: $80 – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBIX) 3.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $62.27 million for 36.94 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 60,681 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $131.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc reported 2,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Emory University holds 28,287 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 8,495 shares. Heritage Invsts reported 0.01% stake. 159,284 were reported by D E Shaw. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 72,080 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.62% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Com has 3,030 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,500 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd Liability. Rothschild & Communications Asset Mgmt Us reported 150,075 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 515,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 9,995 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First United Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 27,662 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 454,209 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 35,885 are owned by Cambridge Fincl Grp Inc. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,123 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 100,666 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has 5,903 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 77,494 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 20,266 shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber invested 1.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nomura Asset has invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 5.32 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Granite Ltd Co reported 1.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).