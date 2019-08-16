Perceptive Advisors Cut Its Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) as Market Valuation Rose; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Valuation Rose While Cortland Advisers Has Upped Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 271,796 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 626,705 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 0.16% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 388,692 shares. Weiss Multi holds 65,000 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Nomura Inc owns 57,668 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny owns 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 12,425 shares. Nomura Asset Company accumulated 14,611 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Emory University holds 1.75% or 28,287 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 534,532 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department holds 14 shares. Asset Management holds 2,989 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 9,995 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 16,862 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11,113 shares to 231,820 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 915,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 8,758 shares. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,883 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 25,869 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stifel Corp holds 115,772 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 44,646 were accumulated by Lucas Management. Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Washington Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evercore Wealth Mgmt stated it has 15,372 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Da Davidson And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 76,795 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 75,265 shares.

