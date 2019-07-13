Perceptive Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD); Underhill Investment Management Increased Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $7.25 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 2.76M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 915,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.64 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.30 million, up from 20.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 3.41 million shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium holds 2.04M shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Da Davidson has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.03% or 2.83 million shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,166 shares. 125,000 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 14,867 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 142,657 shares. Moreover, Capital World Invsts has 0.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dudley & Shanley Inc invested in 7.69% or 717,947 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 3.11M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Delphi Ma has 1.19% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pinnacle Hldg Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Allen Barbara K sold $59,281 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, January 29.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,750 shares to 512,475 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders: An Excellent, Long-Term Value Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHI Group Inc. (DHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.52 million activity. Another trade for 103,500 shares valued at $1.21 million was made by Crowley John F on Tuesday, January 15. $641,061 worth of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares were sold by Do Hung.

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vipshop Stock Can’t Catch a Break – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BLOK Technologies Provides Corporate Update – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amicus’ (FOLD) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Invitae, Illumina, Pacific Biosciences and Guardant Health – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton says he was fired – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.