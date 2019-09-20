Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Decreased Its Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 2,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 17,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.33M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.15. About 16.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.45 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.17% or 28,387 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 2.05 million shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Lau Associate Ltd Company reported 71,243 shares. Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 11,770 shares. Moreover, Torray Ltd has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 114,867 shares. Montgomery Invest Incorporated has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall Wace Llp has 50,948 shares. Kynikos Assocs Lp reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 132,154 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc reported 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,560 are owned by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc holds 280,187 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,201 are held by Eagle Ridge Mgmt. 320,502 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Liability.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 35,340 shares to 363,145 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, New York-based fund reported 90 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated accumulated 12,517 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 277,277 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.42% or 420,041 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corp Adv has invested 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability holds 1.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 206,559 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Garde Cap Inc reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5.57M shares. Opus Investment Mngmt holds 1.16% or 47,000 shares. Moreover, Mengis Management has 1.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg, Japan-based fund reported 5.68 million shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept has invested 3.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 22,898 shares to 95,289 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawiian Elec (NYSE:HE).