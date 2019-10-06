Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While South State Lowered by $1.29 Million Its Position; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $987,000

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 837,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.68M, up from 823,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF

South State Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 9,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 68,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.95M, down from 78,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo Talks Balancing Profitability and Growth – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Too Many Questions Surround NBEV Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo Is Very Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PepsiCo Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frito-Lay and Feed the Children Unite to Fight Hunger in Atlanta at Eighth Annual Event – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc has 1.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 34,729 shares. West Chester Advsrs Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,103 shares. Iowa-based Hills Bancorp Tru has invested 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cwm Lc reported 0.2% stake. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru holds 17,785 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 22,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 364,190 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 40,827 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And owns 395,659 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Hendley And Co accumulated 20,548 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 17,153 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Limited reported 5,639 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt invested in 51,400 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management reported 0.07% stake. Bridges Mngmt accumulated 180,302 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Research Advisors owns 95,666 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Service Company Ma has invested 0.96% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Ww owns 493,601 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 40,712 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Mondrian Prns Ltd owns 162,446 shares. 17,100 are owned by Cullen Capital Management Ltd. Natl Pension Ser invested in 0.62% or 2.64M shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.5% or 1.45M shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 100,818 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Becker Management Incorporated reported 692,861 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.3% or 109,449 shares. And Mngmt Company owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40 shares.